MP focuses on adoption

MP Mary Glindon has been showing her support for adoption.

The North Tyneside member met staff from Adoption Match in Parliament as part of National Adoption Week.

The campaign aims to clarify the adoption process, reflect the challenges, share individual stories and showcase best practice in family finding.

Mrs Glindon said: “Local council social workers, voluntary adoption agencies and the statutory Adoption Register, supporting them day in, day out, are doing everything possible to family find for vulnerable children.

“Having heard the stories of children approved, but waiting for adoption, I think it is vital that no child waits longer than necessary.

“Every child deserves a family who loves them.”