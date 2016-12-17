Multimillion-pound project aims to help people into work

A multimillion-pound project to help people in North Tyneside get into work has been launched.

More than 2,000 people across Tyne and Wear could be helped by Wise Steps’ one-to-one tailored support.

The £7.2m project will increase job prospects and improve wellbeing with funding from the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund.

The project will benefit groups who may need additional support to find work such as those with disabilities, people aged 50 and over, individuals with mental-health issues, ex-offenders, and people from black and minority ethnic (BME) communities.

Every person that enrols will be assigned their own coach who will work with them to plan their journey.

Wise Steps is a partnership of local organisations managed by leading social enterprise, the Wise Group.

Laurie Russell, chief executive of the Wise Group, said: “Wise Steps will deliver support for people and communities that want to transform their lives.

“We are combining proven methods of support with new ways of working so that we can reach those people who are most in need of help.

“This is a truly collaborative project. We are working in partnership with a range of locally-based people and organisations that have the skills and knowledge to assist people to access employment and other opportunities.

“The Wise Group has almost 20 years’ experience of delivering support via a range of projects in communities in the North East.”

The project partners attended a meeting to meet each other and share information about the specialist services on offer.

Wise Steps partners in the North Tyneside area include Key Enterprises, North Tyneside Council, Citizens Advice and Meadow Well Connected.

Mandi Cresswell, Chief Officer at Meadow Well Connected, said: “We’re pleased to be part of this exciting project which will help improve people’s chances of getting a job by increasing life skills, building confidence and supporting them as they search for work.

“Training and volunteering opportunities will also be on offer, alongside wellbeing activities and in-work support.”

To find out more about Wise Steps or to check if you’re eligible to take part contact wisesteps@thewisegroup.co.uk, call 0191 242 4892 or visit www.wisesteps.org.uk