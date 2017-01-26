Mum a shining light as charity work is honoured

A dedicated mother fighting to find a cure for a rare cancer in memory of her son has received a top national honour.

Lynn Lucas, from Wallsend, set up the Chris Lucas Memorial Fund after her son passed away in 2000 from a rare form of sarcoma.

Lynn Lucas has been awarded a Point of Light Award by Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture by Jane Coltman

Alongside her husband, also called Lynn, the pair have raised funds to help research into a cure.

With the help of the doctor who treated Chris, Lynn identified the Institute for Cancer Research as the most effective recipient of their help.

And to date, the charity has raised more than £2million from fundraising events, such as their annual Great North Bike Ride, and these funds directly support the work of two senior researchers at the Institute.

Now Lynn has been honoured by Prime Minister Theresa May with a Points of Light award.

The award recognises outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Your fundraising efforts are making a vital contribution to research into sarcoma. Your important work through the Chris Lucas Memorial Fund is a wonderful tribute to the memory of your son.”

Lynn is the 661st winner of the Points of Light award which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA and was first established by President George HW Bush.

Lynn said she was honoured to receive the award and was an important recognition for the charity.

She said: “I am shocked and honoured to have been chosen for this award.

“I want to share this with my husband as this has become our life, both during Christopher’s illness and since his death.

“We have worked together to raise enough funds to pay the salaries of two scientific medical researchers based at ICR London for over 12 years.

“This award will help lift the profile of our charity and will help to create more awareness of the condition, as we are the only charity doing this for rhabdomyosarcoma.”