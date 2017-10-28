Mums launch their own clothes store for children

Two schoolyard mums have found their own tribe with the launch of their boutique children’s shop.

Julie Marsh and Vicki Turner, both mums to two young children, have launched dedicated kids’ clothes and gift shop Tribe in the heart of Tynemouth.

The enterprising pair have secured listings with highly regarded plus new and exciting UK and European based designers, whose clothes are not available anywhere else locally.

Catering mainly for new-born through to 10 and 11-year-olds, Tribe is already proving a welcome addition to the retail mix on Percy Park Road.

Julie said: “The Tribe philosophy is quality, stylish, fit for purpose clothing which stands out from the crowd and let’s children enjoy themselves.

“We’ve gone for a lot of unisex designs, as it’s frustrating to see boys and girls fashion differentiated at such a young age, so we have set out to create collections with mixed appeal and have been able to attract talented designers.”

Tribe was supported through North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory programme which worked with the pair to ensure that their business plan was robust enough to withstand the harsh realities of retailing and offered encouragement and support.

Vicki, who has two young sons added: “The Business Factory has been a huge source of support for us and without a doubt has saved us from some of the inevitable headaches of starting out in business.”

“We are both new to retail so having a business adviser like Tracey who is well versed in setting up and operating in this sector has been a huge help and has saved us from a lot of pitfalls and wasted hours; I would recommend anyone, even just thinking about setting up in business in North Tyneside, should make The Business Factory their first port of call.”

The Business Factory is delivered through TEDCO Business Support which offers a range of start-up and business growth advice.

For more information about the help and support available to new and existing business in north Tyneside contact info@businessfactorynt.co.uk