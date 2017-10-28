Murder charge after fatal collision in Wallsend

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision in Wallsend yesterday (Friday).

Sean Herman, 24, of Tillmouth Avenue, Seaton Delaval, has also been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It follows an incident on Coldstream Gardens in Wallsend at 10.20am on Friday morning where 63-year-old Susan Fuller was hit by a grey Audi A3.

She was treated by paramedics, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers continue to support her family.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested following the incident, but she has been released under investigation.

Herman will now appear before North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Anyone who has information that may assist the on-going investigation should call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting log 278 of 27/10/17.