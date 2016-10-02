Neighbours win fight against Doncaster housing plan

Councillors have rejected a plan to develop houses on a bungalow site, following objections from dozens of residents.

As part of the proposal, which was before Doncaster Council’s planning committee, Matthew Sylvester wanted to build a new house, and extend a bungalow he owns, on Spring Lane, Sprotbrough, to create a two-storey home and two garages.

An outline application for two one-storey houses, due to be built on the land at the back of the bungalow, was given approval in 2014, but Mr Sylvester had since changed his mind.

Objector Mr Alan Brown, who was speaking on behalf of residents who live near the site, said “This end of Spring Lane is characterised by bungalows. Two-storey buildings only become dominant further down the lane. The proposal for number eight is completely overbearing on the bungalow next door.”

But Mr Sylvester said: “I intend living here for many years to come and wish to make this development something special.”

However, the committee voted to refuse the plan, after deciding that re-development on the existing bungalow would have an unacceptable and overbearing impact on a neighbouring property.