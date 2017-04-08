Nespresso opens new pop-up boutique in Newcastle

Shoppers will now be able to take time out and relax with a nice coffee.

Nespresso has opened a pop-up boutique at intu Eldon Square in Newcastle – the first in the North East.

The Nespresso pop-up boutique in intu Eldon Square, in Newcastle.

It is part of the company’s plans to expand its retail footprint and be more accessible to customers.

The first Nespresso boutique opened in the UK in 2001 and in the past two years the company has greatly expanded its retail portfolio, growing from 13 boutiques at the end of 2015 to 21 in the UK and Ireland at the beginning of 2017.

Francisco Nogueira, managing director Nespresso UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited to be growing our retail network to more Nespresso customers across the UK.

“We’ve seen great success and popularity with the eight openings in our boutique portfolio last year.

“These new openings are part of our long-term ambition to ensure every British customer is no more than an hour’s drive away from a boutique.

“In fact one of our most frequently asked questions on social media is from our customers asking us to open a boutique in their local area.

“It’s great to see this demand and we have big plans for further roll-out of boutiques in new locations.’’

Francisco added: ‘‘Each Nespresso boutique concept provides an immersive and personalised experience.

“Customers visiting the boutiques will be given the opportunity to enjoy the full Grand Cru range, learning more about the wide-range of coffees and their origins.”