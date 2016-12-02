Netting thousands for Foundation

A Whitley Bay company helped net thousands of pounds at a football charity night.

First Class Supply sponsored the Newcastle United Foundation’s annual awards dinner, held at St James’ Park.

And the event – which saw Magpies manager Rafa Benitez and several senior players attend – raised nearly £10,000 for the charity that works to change lives through football.

More than 400 guests heard stories of individuals whose lives have changed through their involvement with the Foundation.

Among the winners was Garry Wells, who was presented with the Young Learner Award in recognition of his outstanding hard work and commitment to the Foundation’s five-a-side programme where he studied towards an ASDAN qualification at Moorbridge Pupil Referral Unit, North Tyneside.

Whitley Bay-based First Class Supply co-director Steph Boulton said: “We are really proud to sponsor both the fund-raising dinner and the Young Learner Award.

“This is a fabulous event which will raise much-needed funds to help local children, schools and the community.”

Co-director Lesley Robinson added: “We have seen for ourselves how the Foundation is making a real difference to young people. All the winners are truly inspirational and we are delighted to see Garry presented with the Young Learner Award in recognition of all he has achieved through the ASDAN programme.”

Rafa Benitez said: “It has been wonderful celebrating the achievements of the award winners.”

“The work the Foundation does is so important and I’m proud to support them.”

Kate Bradley, head of Newcastle United Foundation, added: “I’d like to congratulate all of the award winners – we have loved working with you and we’re looking forward to seeing how much further we can help you progress and achieve your dreams.”