Networking event to help new business start-ups

A networking event to help small business start-ups in the Whitley Bay and surrounding area is being held.

The event is open to any business owner who began trading in the last two years, to ensure they are aware of any funding available to support them.

Flipping Good Networking will take place at Evan’s Bistro, Whitley Bay, on Monday, November 27, from 5pm.

It is an opportunity to meet with like-minded business owners. The event is facilitated by The Business Factory North Tyneside in collaboration with Nicky Gray, business advisor from Tedco, and Lee Casey, owner at Amanda Lee - Whitley Bay.

Lee is involved in the event as an ambassador for Whitley Bay and is bringing businesseses together through her own established networks.

The Business Factory is able to support new businesses with a number of training programmes including weekly workshops and courses as well as exploring business opportunities such as social enterprise and on-line trading.

Karen Westgate, project officer at North Tyneside Council, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming business owners from across North Tyneside to the event in order to support the growth of Whitley Bay.

“As the regeneration of the town continues, it is great to see more and more new businesses setting up in the town, contributing to the growing economy.”

To book your place email gchapman@tedco.org. A dedicated event page is on Facebook at Flipping Good Networking Whitley Bay.

Contact The Business Factory direct on (0191) 605 3110 or visit www.businessfactorynt.co.uk