New £1.4m hotel and restaurant open their doors

Nearly 60 new jobs have been created with the opening of a £1.4million development in Whitley Bay.

Whitbread today officially opened its new 68-bedroom Premier Inn and Beefeater restaurant, next to the Spanish City Dome, bringing 59 full and part-time jobs.

Tracy Lough, operations manager for Premier Inn Whitley Bay, said: “As a business, we’re absolutely committed to investing back into the areas in which we serve and before the doors have even opened the team have already been out fund-raising in the local area raising over £1,200 for good causes as we look to quickly establishing ourselves as a valuable and successful member of the community.”

North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “This development is a key element of North Tyneside Council’s Seafront Master Plan, which includes more than £36million of investment in the coast at Whitley Bay, so it is brilliant to see it open its doors.

“This is a really exciting time with the ongoing restoration of the Spanish City Dome, the refurbished Northern Promenade, which will reopen later this year, and the new-look Central Lower Promenade opening next year. I’m sure that the new hotel and restaurant will really complement all of this and we look forward to welcoming many new visitors to the borough.”

Patrick Melia, North Tyneside Council’s chief executive, added: “The arrival of major, household names like Premier Inn and Beefeater is another sign that businesses are showing real confidence in Whitley Bay and that the town is going from strength to strength, and I wish the company every success.”

All bedrooms at the Premier Inn will showcase the company’s latest high-spec, modern design with a 40-inch flat screen TV, a luxury king-size Hypnos® bed, a choice of pillows and free WiFi.

The next-door Beefeater features a new menu, modern interior, bar and booth seating for larger groups.

General manager Chris Salkeld said: “We have spent a lot of time working on the presentation of the restaurant to give our guests the wow factor and we hope it will soon become a lynchpin of the Whitley Bay restaurant scene, enjoyed by locals as well as guests visiting from further afield.

“We are confident our visitors will enjoy the venue, food and dining experience as much as we do and friends and families can make the most of their time here.”