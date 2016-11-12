New app-enings to help parents-to-be

New resources are in place to help parents-to-be in their journey through pregnancy and into parenthood.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is introducing Baby Buddy, the personalised, multi-award-winning digital smartphone app.

The interactive app is free to parents and delivers reliable pregnancy and parenting information after being developed with input from mums and health and early years professionals.

Katharine Taylor, clinical manager for children and young families at the trust, said: “These resources are fantastic and really cater to the needs of pregnant women and new parents, providing accurate advice in an accessible fun way.

“Here at Northumbria Healthcare, we’re dedicated to bringing this parent-focused programme to help support families and to give children the best start in life. ”

Shannon Collins, who is pregnant with twins, is finding the Baby Buddy app really useful.

Shannon, from Howdon, said: “I use the Baby Buddy app all the time and it’s great that I can ask questions whenever I want about anything I’m not sure about.

“The information is easy to understand, it has good tips and advice and every day I get an update on how my bump and the babies are developing which is really reassuring.

“It also lets you put reminders in your calendar about appointments and things to ask my midwife which is big help. It’s definitely a great support and I would encourage pregnant women to give it a go.”

The resources have proved to be a success in other areas of the country – more than 45,000 people have downloaded the app since its launch in November 2014, with 88 per cent of mums questioned saying it helped them feel closer to their baby.

In addition, the From Bump to Breastfeeding films have been viewed by more than two million families since 2008, with 99 per cent of mums who watched them before their baby was born saying they found it useful.

To find out more about the resources and download the app, visit the Best Beginnings website. The sets of films that are featured in the Baby Buddy app are on the Best Beginnings YouTube channel.