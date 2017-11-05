New boss taken on at leisure firm

A leisure company with a holiday park in Whitley Bay has appointed a new boss.

Newcastle-headquartered Parkdean Resorts, which owns 73 holiday parks in the UK, including Whitley Bay Holiday Park, has appointed Mark Harper as chief operating officer.

Mark Harper, Parkdean Resorts' new chief operating officer.

Mark has held a distinguished career in the leisure sector and was most recently joint managing director of Haven, a member of the Bourne Leisure Group.

He spent 16 years at Bourne Leisure, including previous roles as operations director and head of retail operations.

Taking on the newly-formed role to support Parkdean Resorts chief executive John Waterworth and the leadership team, Mark is responsible for the operations team across the business, focusing on the entire customer experience and in particular the retail, food and bars functions.

Mark said: “I am delighted to join Parkdean Resorts at this exciting time, and am enjoying meeting the operations teams across the business.

“There is nothing better than a business which provides opportunities for owners and holidaymakers to enjoy a hassle-free holiday experience, and my role is to ensure we retain, recruit and lead fantastic people to deliver amazing holiday memories for our customers.”

Employing more than 7,000 people, Parkdean Resorts is the largest holiday park operator in the UK with 73 parks across the country. It was ranked 36th in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 this year.