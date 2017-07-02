New brand manager to oversee company’s transition

An expanding talent development company has brought in an experienced brand manager to oversee its transition to the next level.

Nicola Short, from Whitley Bay, has joined Newcastle-based Gradvert.

Nicola, a specialist in business planning and marketing strategy, was previously campaign manager for the high profile Jeremy4Mayor campaign

Prior to that she was employed as head of communications at UNW chartered accountants and held the role of chief executive of the Entrepreneurs Forum.

Nicola is also a trustee of her own charity, The Zambezi Sunrise Trust, which helps children gain access to education in Zambia.

The skilled hire comes after five years of consistent growth for Gradvert, which recently opened an office in the Midlands as it widens its geographical reach outside of the North East and London.

Nicola said: “Gradvert is a dynamic company with an ambitious management team who understand the skills arena and the importance of finding talent early and then nurturing and growing individuals once they’re hired.

“My role is engage with Gradvert’s many stakeholders to promote the strength and depth of our services, reinforce the relationships we already have in place and support the sales team as our expansion across the UK continues.”

Gradvert’s managing director Michaela Reaney, added: “Nicola’s reputation goes before her and her energy and commitment makes her an excellent fit with the team.

“Our services have been developed to help universities produce work-ready graduates, and businesses grow through hiring and developing the very best employees. We now plan to scale our offering and Nicola’s knowledge and expertise is well placed to help us achieve our goals.”

For more information, visit www.gradvert.com