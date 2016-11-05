New buses part of £5m investment

A bus company has welcomed 24 new buses to its fleet as part of a £5m investment to improve services.

Stagecoach North East has introduced the new greener uses which feature state-of-the-art fuel efficient Euro 6 engines, improved seating for customer comfort, free wifi and USB charging points

They were launched at a Green Transport Event at the Quorum Business Park in Longbenton.

The buses will run on the 62 and 63 routes which link Newcastle with North Walbottle and Chapel House across to Killingworth.

Steve Walker, managing director of Stagecoach North East, was delighted to welcome the vehicles to the region.

He said: “With all 24 buses now out on the road, this is great news for our customers and a fantastic addition to the local Stagecoach bus fleet.

“With increased congestion and traffic on our roads, as well as offering a cleaner and greener way to travel, buses now provide an increasingly vital and efficient service for our passengers, whether going to work or enjoying the many sights the region has to offer.

“Buses are critical to the local economy and so we have invested to improve the experience for customers and make it as easy as possible to travel within Newcastle, connecting people to work, education and leisure activities.

“With free wifi and charging points, customers are able to work remotely, connect with friends via social networks or even check the latest journey information online.”