New campaign is highlighting the good in Whitley Bay

A new campaign is helping people see the light in Whitley Bay.

Proud traders are banding together to showcase the town and all that is good about it, helping attract visitors and shoppers.

The Our Whitley Bay initiative – established thanks to a grant from the High Street Innovation Fund – aims to positively promote the businesses and services with an emphasis on connecting the people who live and work in Whitley Bay with the business owners.

Organisers have created the #ourwhitleybay hashtag to get their message across on social media with some of the businesses signed up displaying a lightbox in their window or within their premises.

A wide range of businesses has signed up, from retail to food, fitness to trade, home-based to beauty, and some within the service sectors.

A promotional video has been viewed more than 65,000 times to date and showcases the Whitley Bay businesses’ sense of community spirit, demonstrating their passion and loyalty for their town and encouragement for people to support and shop local.

The Jam Jar Cinema, Whitley Bay’s own community cinema, is now showing the video as part of its trailer reel before every movie, thanks to founder Dan Ellis’s support.

Lysa Morrison, owner of LMA Training & Consultancy, is one of those to join the campaign.

She said: “The idea of connecting people with a targeted initiative resonates at the very heart of what I do in ensuring you get the best out of businesses and the people within them.

“The ‘Our Whitley Bay’ campaign is successfully uniting a wide range of industries, encouraging introductions and creating new opportunities.”

Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade is facilitating the Our Whitley Bay campaign, created and run by chamber member Lee Casey, an enterprise and marketing mentor.

The Chamber has seen an interest in promoting the town increase in recent months, with membership at a record high of more than 160, an increase from 21 members it had late last year.

Chairman Julie Summers said: “We are overwhelmed with how successful the Our Whitley Bay campaign has been in such a short space of time and we have welcomed over 140 new members in a 3 month period.

“It’s a wonderfully positive experience seeing how resilient and focused many of the businesses are to the long term regeneration of Whitley Bay and ensuring they are a part of it as a collective community.

“We’ve not only launched an incredibly successful online campaign but we have been able to implement additional member benefits to coincide such as First Aid Training, Personal and Business Coaching and Social Media sessions.”

Following its Facebook launch in December 2016 a new website – www.ourwhitleybay.co.uk – has gone live with news, offers and town wide events and more.

Among the forthcoming events include the first Our Whitley Bay Food and Drink Week from May 22 to May 29 co-inciding with the Whitley Bay Beer Festival at Rockcliff Rugby Club and the Whitley Bay Community Carnival too.

For further information on joining Our Whitley Bay visit www.facebook.com/OurTownWhitleyBay or www.wbcot.co.uk