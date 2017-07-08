New care website is launched

A new website has been launched to help residents find advice and information about care and support.

MyCare North Tyneside – https://mycare.northtyneside.gov.uk – lets residents find out about their care and support needs being directed to the right advice and information after answering a simple set of questions.

The service, which includes a new directory of services called SIGN North Tyneside, provides an online calculator to show users how much they may need to contribute to the cost of their support, and allows users to plan for any future support.

The directory shows a wide range of wellbeing and care services, as well as what’s happening in your local area, including events, activities and hobby groups.

Anyone who may require any help to use this website, or need further help with your care and support needs, call (0191) 643 2777 or email asccontact.centre@northtyneside.gov.uk