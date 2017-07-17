New charity to support children affected by cancer

A new charity supporting young people indirectly affected by cancer is being launched.

Your Big C and Me – based at 33 Park View, Whitley Bay – aims to help children and teenagers who have had a relative or friend diagnosed with cancer.

A range of events are planned, with a special open event being held on Thursday from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Donna Naseby said: “We believe due to the lack of current provisions that many young people feel unsupported and isolated due to an indirect cancer diagnosis.

“We understand cancer affects the entire family and family life. Each child will experience their loved ones’ diagnosis in a different way.

“We plan to offer an engaging environment to provide support, understanding and comfort to children during their loved ones’ cancer journey.

“We will be having weekly meetings offering activities, education resources and general support. We will offer opportunities to fight isolation by supporting the children to participate in the planning of activities.

“We have first-hand insight into the difficulties and challenges families dealing with cancer face on a daily basis.”

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help out. Anyone interested should email yourbigcandme@gmail.com

Pupils at Whitley Bay High School completed a 12 Wishes fund-raising event over the Christmas period, raising £2,743 for the charity to buy equipment.

For more visit www.yourbigcandme.co.uk