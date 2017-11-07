New coastal group is a piece of cake

A new group has been launched at the coast for people who love cake.

The Whitley Bay and Tynemouth branch of the Clandestine Cake Club has been launched by local resident Shana Nethercott for fellow cake lovers.

The group aims to meet once a month at various mystery locations for people to bring along cakes to eat and share, making new friends in the process.

The first meeting was held last week at the Boatyard cafe in Cullercoats with an autumn layers theme.

Shana said: “A cake is for sharing, for doing something for others to enjoy.

“There is no cost in joining the club, it is open to all men and women.

“It is a lovely fun group and it would be great to have new members.”

“We meet one evening from 6pm to 7.15pm each person brings their cake, we then eat the cakes and take a piece of everyone’s cake home too.”

For more information visit www.clandestinecakeclub.co.uk