New community business award

A new award celebrating local businesses is set to be introduced at this year’s North Tyneside Business Awards in November.

The Heart of the Community award recognises businesses that go the extra mile for their community, whether this is done by employing local people, demonstrating committment to the local area or just through consistently excellent service. It will take place on Thursday, November 30, at the Village Hotel in Cobalt Business Park.

Nominated businesses can be of all shapes and sizes, as long as they have been trading for a minimum of six months before the closing date for nominations: August 31.

The North Tyneside Business Forum Management Group will be forming the judging panel, deliberating how well applicants meet the criteria. Its decisions are based solely on the information set out on the nomination form.

David Bavaird, the chairman of North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “I believe this is a fantastic way to engage the local residents, which use the services of our local businesses every day and to recognise the commitment which the businesses have for their local area.

“Residents will also be able to vote for their favourite business from a shortlist of three later in the year and I believe this will significantly increase the profile of our vibrant business forum.”

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn has also praised the Heart of the Community Award.

She said: “This new award is a fantastic way for us to show our appreciation to all the businesses in North Tyneside and their contribution that they make to our borough.

“I would like to wish all of our entrants the best of luck in this year’s competition.”

The North Tyneside Business Awards 2017 are run by the North Tyneside Business Forum in partnership with TEDCO, ENGIE, Capita and Kier.

To nominate a business for this award, or any other award, visit www.northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk