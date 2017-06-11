New course helping carers boost skills

Carers have been learning new skills thanks to a special course.

North Tyneside Carers’ Centre offers a range of services, and has now been promoting a Mindfulness course to help carers manage their role in a more holistic way.

Eight carers recently completed the eight-week course, funded through a partnership between the Mindfulness Association and the Hart Knowe Trust, and delivered by Louisa Taylor.

Louisa said: “The aim of this course is to support participants in managing challenges in a more effective way by using a range of Mindfulness-based practices.

“Mindfulness can support people in managing stress, anxiety and other challenging emotions as well as providing a way of developing opportunities and fulfilling potential.”

“It has been a real pleasure working with carers at North Tyneside Carers Centre.

“Carers have so much to deal with and are often faced with huge responsibilities, looking after the people they care for.

“They often have little time to themselves so Mindfulness for many could prove to be a practical way of coping with the issues they face in their daily lives.

“The group have been so supportive of one another and I am truly inspired by the open and honest sharing that has taken place.”

For any carers who are keen to find our more about Mindfulness, North Tyneside Carers’ Centre will be holding a taster session on Thursday, June 29, from 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

Booking is essential. For further information please ring 0191 643 2298.