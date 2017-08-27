New courses available for adult learners in North Tyneside

Adult learners are being invited to sign up for new courses run by North Tyneside Council.

A number of places are available on courses for qualifications in modern foreign languages, art, photography intermediate courses, sewing, creative writing and cake decorating.

Learners can study at any level up to GCSE, with lessons held in small groups across North Tyneside.

These sessions are part of North Tyneside Council and TyneMet College’s joint prospectus for adult learning and skill courses for 2017-18.

The latest prospectus contains everything residents need to know about up-and-coming open days across the borough and how to enrol on a programme of study.

Information about costs and how to pay will also be included, as attendees may be able to study for free, or at a reduced price.

Physical copies of the prospectus will be available in customer-first centres and libraries.

For more information, visit www.skillsnorthtyneside.org.uk

Alternatively, you can speak to an advisor on 0191 6432288 or email curriculum.support@northtyneside.gov.uk