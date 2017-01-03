New data centre arrives in North Tyneside

A new multi-million pound organisation has opened, helping bring more jobs to North Tyneside.

Stellium data centre, on Cobalt Park, has been purpose built and aims to provide a service to regional, national and international organisations to allow them to remotely store vast amounts of data on its large computer servers.

It uses so much power it has its own dedicated supply from the National Grid.

It was opened last month by chief executive officer Noel Meaney.

It is the largest of its kind in the UK and businesses that use it will be able to move large volumes of data at high speed.

The arrival has been welcomed by Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn.

She said: “North Tyneside has a dynamic and fast growing business community and I am delighted to welcome Stellium to the biggest office park in the UK, here in our borough, at Cobalt Park.

“With a range of key businesses including IBM, HP Enterprise, Accenture and Infotel already based here, North Tyneside is fast establishing itself as the place to be for IT companies and digital innovation.

“This new data centre campus will further enhance the facilities available to the region and it will bring forward even more opportunities for skills and job growth.”

Cobalt Park is now more than 90 per cent occupied, with around 14,000 people employed at the site.

For more information about business parks in North Tyneside, visit www.investnorthtyneside.co.uk