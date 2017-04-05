New deal launched to help more landlords

A new partnership has been launched, aiming to bring professional practice to the private rented sector.

The partnership – the first of its kind between a council and a landlord body – will see North Tyneside Council encourage local landlords to sign up as members of the National Landlords Association (NLA) and to become accredited.

It means that landlords who sign up as members of the NLA and become accredited will receive a package of benefits and incentives from the council worth up to £300 per year.

Richard Lambert, chief executive at the NLA, said: “The NLA is leading the way in establishing working relationships between landlords and local authorities that are willing to work in collaboration to improve standards in the private rented sector.

“This unique partnership with North Tyneside Council represents a major step forward and we hope it will serve as a blueprint for how the NLA can work with other councils across England in the future.

“We’re delighted North Tyneside Council is working with us to open up a whole raft of benefits, as well as educational and developmental resources that will work to ensure a more professional sector – not just for renters, but for everyone involved.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “This is a great new partnership that will give landlords the opportunity to continue their professional development, and gain accreditation, while also supporting our aim of raising the standard of private rented accommodation.”

Landlords with property in North Tyneside will have the chance to find out more at a private landlords’ forum, at North Tyneside Council’s offices, Quadrant East, on Thursday, April 6, from 6pm to 7.45pm.