New eatery adds spice to Whitley Bay seafront

When Mujibur Rahman opened one of Whitley Bay’s first Indian restaurants nearly 40 years ago, customers flocked to taste food which was unfamiliar and exotic for its day.

Now the Takdir is moving forward again, with a new contemporary eatery and cocktail bar.

The seafront restaurant has relocated to neighbouring premises to create The Takdir Indian Kitchen, Grill and Cocktail Bar, doubling in size and bringing modern Indian cuisine to the town.

The business, now in the hands of siblings Suffian and Mamun Rahman, who took over day-to-day operations from their father 10 years ago, has transformed an empty building in to a stylish, glass-fronted restaurant, which represents a significant investment for the family business and signals their confidence in the ongoing regeneration of Whitley Bay.

Mamun said: “While my dad showed us the ropes and trained us well, we knew that we needed to challenge people’s perceptions of an Indian restaurant and have designed a truly modern, welcoming environment which appeals to families, groups and couples in equal measures.”

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn helped to officially launch the new Takdir. She said: “The regeneration of Whitley Bay seafront is now well under way and you can sense the optimism among residents and businesses. This investment is yet another sign of growing confidence in our town and the seafront. We wish the restaurant every success.”

The expansion follows the family opening the highly-acclaimed Gulshan Restaurant in Tynemouth two years ago.

Mamun added: “When my dad set up The Takdir with his original business partners nearly 40 years ago, it was one of only three curry houses in the town and people flocked from far and wide to taste the food which was unfamiliar and exotic for its day.

“Today, people are far more used to eating curries and spicier food and our menu, and indeed the setting we have created, are more reflective of the way in which customers like to socialise over food and their changing taste buds.

“Having successfully introduced a very similar concept at our sister restaurant along the road, we were confident it would work and have been delighted with the response to date.

“The floor-to-ceiling glass windows and the outside seating area make the most of our enviable location overlooking the seafront which is benefitting from major regeneration and investment; there is definitely a huge wave of change taking place with independent operators and big chains alike setting up along the seafront.”