New events planned for over 55s

Funding has been secured to run a programme of activities and events for people aged 55 and over.

The Linskill Trust is now looking to recruit volunteers to form a Linskill Elders Forum to design and develop the initiatives at the Linskill Centre, North Shields.

Three open days are taking place – December 8 and 9 (10am to 2pm) and December 10 (10.30am to 12.30pm).

Older engagement officer Charly Mulvaney said: “The funding we have is to offer a number of new opportunities for older people to engage with the Linskill Centre at an exciting time.”

“We have bigger and better events planned for 2017 and this project is all about the over 55s. Get in touch and tell us what you want to see on the programme.”

The funding was secured from the Kellett Fund at the Community Foundation.

Potential activities include creative writing, theatre productions, trips away, cooking sessions, photo editing, social media, social dancing, gardening and more.

For more information about the Elders Forum, Linskill Centre, its facilities and the services it provides, visit www.linskill.org or ring reception on 0191 257 8000.