New exhibition goes on display at emergency hospital

A new exhibition has been unveiled at The Northumbria hospital showcasing the work of carers in Northumberland.

Entitled On Hold, the work has been put together by the Carers Northumberland caring crafting group and depicts how carers put many aspects of their lives on hold caring for their loved ones.

The exhibition, on display on the corridor towards theatres and critical care, features a series of square blankets with embroidery, images and decoration which reflect on past memories and current day situations.

The exhibition has been organised by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Bright charity.

Sara Long, information and development officer for Carers Northumberland, said: “The group, which has been running for a little over a year now, was borne out of a desire to engage with more carers in a range of ways, offering opportunities to come together over common interests with others and build new social links.

“The carers who have been involved said that the group offers them the opportunity to become completely absorbed in something other than their caring role, it was a complete break for them and offers them the opportunity to have a good laugh.

“We were lucky to work with the arts programme BAIT and creative connector Jane Sutcliffe who brought in a range of artists and developed the project for the carers to produce a piece of work representing their interests and caring roles.

“We were extremely pleased to work with the trust and have our work displayed at The Northumbria hospital and the carers involved have been thrilled to be a part of this project.”

Brenda Longstaff, head of arts and patient environment programme at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to work with Carers Northumberland and have their exhibition on display in our hospital.

“So far many diverse groups have played a part in this work and it’s really important that our local communities are able to contribute in this way and share their talents. We’re really pleased that this exhibition further enhances the hospital environment for our patients and visitors.”