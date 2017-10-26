New feature being planted at Rising Sun Country Park

Work to create a bluebell wood at a nature reserve is under way.

The Rising Sun Country Park Friends Group and the local community are working with North Tyneside Council to create the bluebell wood at the reserve in Benton.

Initially, 1,700 native English bluebell bulbs are being planted as well as 1,000 snowdrops and aconites to prolong the flowering time in the woodland. Disabled young people from Leonard Cheshire’s Can Do project have also helped with the planting.

It is the first phase of the project and the Friends hope to be able to secure enough support to plant tens of thousands of bulbs so they can establish a full bluebell wood.

Native English bluebells have been sourced as opposed to Spanish bluebells which can be invasive and could impact on the ecological balance of the park.

The Friends Group is keen to involve the wider community, including children from local schools, in future planting. Anyone who would like to be involved or give a donation towards this project should email risingsun@northtyne side.gov.uk

Keith Page, secretary of the Rising Sun Friends, said: “It’s a really exciting project which will involve the whole community and will be of benefit to future generations. Everybody appreciates an established bluebell wood in May when they are in full bloom.”

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “This is a wonderful way for the community to make a difference in the wider country park.”

“It is great to see so many people enjoying working together to establish bluebells in the woodland, which along with snowdrops and aconites will form a beautiful woodland carpet from January to May each year.”