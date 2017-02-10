New food store is serving up a treat

A new food store is making a big impression.

Co-op has opened a new store in Marine Avenue, Whitley Bay, creating 15 full and part-time jobs in the process.

The £600,000 investment has seen the store move into the ground floor of the Berkeley Tavern, with the pub moving into the first floor.

Leading North East chartered surveying firm Bradley Hall acted on behalf of Co-op to secure the premises.

Mike Harrison, regional acquisitions manager at Co-op, said: “We’ve been delighted to work with the team at Bradley Hall on our latest store opening at Marine Avenue, which comes just six months after we opened a new store on Earsden Road.

“Investment in the Whitley Bay area seems to be at an all-time high and as a community retailer, we’re proud to be playing our part – not only by ensuring locals have a great choice of convenience stores in the town but also by raising funds for local causes through our new membership scheme.”

The recent deal comes following a string of successful projects between Bradley Hall and Co-op. The leading chartered surveyors and estate agents have helped to develop stores across the region, creating dozens of jobs for local communities.

Associate director at Bradley Hall, Tim Aisbitt said: “The investment in the Co-op store is incredibly positive for the local area and its residents.

“Whitley Bay is enjoying a resurgence with the development of Spanish City coupled with confidence in the local area from national retailers such as Co-op.”

“Both businesses are now able to utilise a building and its space successfully providing a great amenity for local people.”