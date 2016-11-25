New fund is on the road to success

A new fund has been set up to help organisations in the community.

TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has launched the new Tyne Tunnels Community Fund to mark the fifth anniversary of the second road tunnel.

Leanne Brooks, trustee of East Howdon Community Association; Vanessa Middleton, fundraising manager at St. Clares Hospice; Stephen Patterson, community minister at St. Pauls Community Partnership; and Ron Henderson, Tunnel Manager at TT2 Limited.

More than £4,000 in initial donations were given to four charities – St Clare’s Hospice, St Paul’s Community Partnership, East Howdon Community Centre and CLIC Sergeant.

The donations will go towards support for cancer treatment and diagnosis in the local area, soft-play and sensory equipment for a baby and toddler group, an outward bound trip to Northumberland, and hospice running costs.

Ron Henderson, tunnel manager at TT2 Limited, said: “When TT2 was first founded, to deliver the second road crossing at the Tyne Tunnel, part of the agreement we signed with the local authorities that owned the tunnel was that we would support good causes in the local community.

“Since the construction was completed in 2011 we have continued to give to local charities and causes, and with the creation of this fund we are ensuring help is given to the people that need it most.

“Now, we’re asking for good causes from North and South of the Tyne to come forward and tell us how we can help them.”

Vanessa Middleton, fundraising manager at St Clare’s Hospice, said: “The Fund will help the local community because it directly benefits charities and organisations situated by the tunnel itself.”