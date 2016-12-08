New homes pop up on former docks

New homes have begun appearing on a former shipyard.

Places for People and Urban Splash have started work on the development that is currently transforming Smith’s Dock in North Shields.

The first modular homes – known as hoUSe – made their way to the site up the M1 and have appeared on site, ahead of the first residents moving in from Spring 2017.

Guy Ackernley, Urban Splash’s director of residential sales, said: “When we launched our vision for Smith’s Dock with Places for People last month, we gave the community a teaser of what these homes would look like.

“It’s so exciting to now have the first of them on site and bring those plans to life.

“This method of development is fast becoming the norm; modular properties are great news for buyers as it means an accelerated development process – people will actually be here living in these plots in a few month’s time.”

The houses – situated on area of site known as the Plateau – are just one element of Smith’s Dock; the historic former shipyard will feature a further 800 homes – 80 waterfront apartments have already been granted planning permission – workspaces, watersports, retail areas and public parks.

Mary Parsons, Places for People’s group director, placemaking and regeneration, said: “The excitement since launch has continued and we know people remain very keen to see what’s going to be created here. These hoUSes are a wonderful, tangible demonstration of the great ideas we’re bringing to North Shields.”

