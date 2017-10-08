New jobs as care provider expands

A homecare provider is launching a recruitment drive as it looks to fill up to 30 jobs.

HMS Care is looking for assistants, supervisors and managers as it expands in North Tyneside and Newcastle.

Sam Hackett, CEO of HMS Care, said: “We are searching for enthusiastic carers who can offer a personalised, considerate and professional care service for the people we care for and we welcome applications from those who are either interested in starting a caring career or are already established within the care sector.

“We are delighted to be able to create jobs in the North East, as we are passionate about giving back to our local area and have successfully provided care to our clients since 2015. This region has a thriving job market and we are excited by the prospect of creating more employment so close to home.”

Visit www.hms-care-careers.co.uk