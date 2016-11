A junior rugby team are already winners in the fashion stakes, thanks to kit sponsorship from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey North East.

The developer has given £950 for strips to the under 13 team at Novocastrians RFC in Benton as the club’s base is near to its Whitfield Green site.

Head coach Steve Neil said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for this donation. Running an amateur club can be expensive so all donations are gratefully received.”