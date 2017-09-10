New lease of life for landmark

A Whitley Bay landmark has been given a new lease of life after years of neglect.

The fountain next to St Paul’s Church in the town centre has been refurbished and will be unveiled and rededicated at a special ceremony next week.

The fountain was originally dedicated in September 1864 by Eleanor, the fourth Duchess of Northumberland.

On Thursday, September 14, the present Duchess will peform the rededication.

Whitley Bay councillor Margaret Hall is delighted that the fountain has been refurbished.

She said: “The once popular feature of Whitley Bay has been brought back to life after years of neglect. It’s been estimated that over 500,000 shoppers and visitors a year pass by the forgotten fountain right in the centre of the town, at the traffic lights, within the perimeter wall of St Paul’s Church.”

Rev Gavin Gilchrist, vicar of St Paul’s, said work has now started to refurbish the church lychgate.

He added: “External lighting has recently been installed in the grounds of St Paul’s Church which has illuminated the stonework and windows of the church and has significantly improved the streetscape which is the gateway to Whitley Bay town centre.”