New lease of life for seaside hotel

A Whitley Bay hotel is to get a new lease of life, thanks to a major redevelopment.

All Saints Living is spending £1.25million to convert Newquay Lodge, in South Parade, into a contemporary 32-bedroom hotel and restaurant.

Hotel 52 – as the new venture will be called – will be the property business’s first in the hotel sector.

Director Keith McDougall said: “We have been thinking about expanding into the hotel sector for some time.

“And the regeneration taking place in Whitley Bay provides an excellent opportunity to make this first step.

“Something like £80m of investment is earmarked to bring the once famous seaside resort right up to date and we are pleased to be able to play a small part in that by adding this building to the growing list of seaside landmarks to be revamped.”

The renovation will involve a full refurbishment of the rooms, reception and communal areas, the bar and restaurant, together with a currently unused space which will become a larger South American themed eatery.

The redevelopment secures the work of around a dozen construction people and creates a further ten new jobs to operate the hotel and restaurant.

All Saints Living has carried out a string of successful development projects in Scotland and Yorkshire, before launching operations in the North East.

It recently purchased the walled gardens adjacent to Newcastle Racecourse and work will start soon to develop 14 executive homes.

For more information on the company visit www.thehighstreetgroup.com