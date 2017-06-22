New mini play den to be launched in shopping centre

A new attraction for families is set to open in the heart of North Shields.

The Family Hub is opening a free mini play den in the Beacon Centre.

Set to be open for six weeks, there will be an exclusive launch party on Friday from 10am to noon, with children from local nurseries attending to try out the facilities.

The sessions – which run from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday – will feature soft play, colouring, drawing, craft activities, surprise guests and special events for babies and toddlers.

The Family Hub organises a range of spontaneous play activities for children aged newborn to four years old.

For more information on The Family Hub and the sessions, visit www.thefamilyhubne.co.uk