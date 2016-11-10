New Next store is all set for opening

A new-look store is set to open in North Shields next week.

Next is preparing to move into Silverlink Point – the £30m expanded section of Silverlink shopping park which is also home to Sofology, Hobbycraft and Wren Kitchens.

The new store features fashion, home and a garden department (the latter is not due to open until February 2017) and is also home to a Costa coffee outlet.

The 40,774sq ft store will officially open at 10am on Tuesday, November 15, with Good Morning Britain TV presenter for ITV Tyne Tees and Border regions, Rachel Sweeney, performing the honours.

The first 20 people in the queue will be given a golden envelope containing a gift card worth between £5 and £100 to spend in store.

Next will close its existing store on the main park when the new shop opens.

The store will open Monday to Friday, 9am to 8.30pm; Saturday, 8.30am to 7.30pm; and Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

And Next has teamed up with the News Guardian to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £250 gift card.

To be in with a chance of winning the gift card, answer this question:

Which other three stores can be found next to the new Next store?

Answers should be emailed to david.sedgwick@jpress.co.uk and include your name and contact details.

Deadline for entries is 9am on Monday, November 14. The winner must be available to attend the official opening.

Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. See www.newsguardian.co.uk for details.