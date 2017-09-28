New note can be used for Metro

Metro ticket machines are now ready to accept the new plastic £10 note.

All 225 ticket machines on the light rail system covering many parts of the Tyne and Wear region have been given a software upgrade so that they will accept the new-look polymer banknotes, which entered circulation on Thursday, September 14.

Nexus, the public body that owns and manages Metro, carried out the work to get the machines ready for the new ten pound note in advance of the launch date.

Director of customer services at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “I’m pleased to say that all Metro ticket machines are ready to accept the new ten pound notes.

“We ensured that the ticket machines were ready for this change in advance of the Bank of England putting the new notes into circulation.

“It was two weeks of work applying software upgrades to all 225 ticket machines across our 60 stations to ensure they recognised the new plastic note.

“We followed the same process as when the new five pound note was launched in 2016.”

