New partnership to make cinema more accessible

A special screening of Beauty and the Beast is being put on with youngsters being given the chance to meet the stars.

The Exchange arts venue in North Shields has teamed up with Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar Cinema to put on a host of screenings.

The joint initiative is aimed at making a trip to the cinema more accessible, with the Jam Jar being based on the first floor.

Dan Ellis, chairman of Jam Jar Cinema, said: “Whilst we’ve done our best with it, has always been a challenge for accessibility.

“Partnering with the Exchange allows us to bring the latest films, projection system and experience to a much bigger audience, where everyone can take part.

“It’s the obvious next step for us and I hope lots of people come and support this new venture”

The new Beauty and The Beast film will be screened on April 22, with a character meet and greet from Hopscotch Entertainment. The event kicks off at 1pm with the screening at 2pm.

There will be a screening of the Joan Collins and Pauline Collins comedy, Time of Their Lives at 5pm on the same day.

Tickets for screenings are £7, £6 concessions and £5 for under 18s.

Karen Knox, artistic director for The Exchange, said: “Since community is at the heart of these two venues, we hope by working together we can promote a real accessible creative network for everyone where ideas can be shared, businesses can grow and the community can be entertained.”

Tickets are available from Jam Jar Cinema box office or www.jamjarcinema.com