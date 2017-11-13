New pirate-themed leisure complex set to open in 2018

Plans have been unveiled for a new pirate-themed leisure complex.

The Fun Shack Group, North East operators of one of Europe’s largest indoor playgrounds, will transform an empty warehouse in Walkergate into a 70,000sq ft giant indoor adventure park.

Plans for the new pirate themed Fun Shack in Newcastle.

The site – due to open next February – will boast a Fun Shack children’s indoor playcentre and Clip N Climb climbing centre alongside an exciting new park, promised to be a North East first.

The latest plans focus on the pirate themed Fun Shack indoor play centre which will let North East youngsters take to the high seas on a pirate battle ship, explore the pirate village and slide into Waterfall Island.

The site will boast a giant four story playframe, making it the largest of its kind in the North East. The park will also feature high ropes crossings, cannonball arena, rubber dingy slides, a football pitch as well as a dedicated Tiny Tots area specifically for the youngest adventurers.

The complex will be located within the Benfield Business Park, directly next to the Walkergate Metro station.

The management team hope it will create 100 jobs for the North East with recruitment opening soon for a range of roles including front of house, catering and management positions.

Stuart Freeman, director at Fun Shack Group, said: “We can’t wait to welcome young swashbucklers along to enjoy the newest addition to the Fun Shack family – Fun Shack and Jump 360 are already very popular in the wider region and we know that families are going to be hooked as soon as they see what we have in store.”

The Fun Shack group, which is comprised of Fun Shack, Jump 360 and Clip N Climb centres, is owned by brothers Craig and Stuart, alongside their partners Andrea and Georgette.

The group currently employs over 140 people across the company, all based in the North East with the addition of the two new Newcastle parks bringing this total to almost 300.

The new site will be the third Fun Shack playcentre in the region, with popular centres currently open in Seaham and Stockton. Jump 360 trampoline parks are currently open in Benton, Stockton and Hartlepool.