New praise for improvement work on Sandy Lane

A project to enhance a busy road has earned further praise.

The £4.8million project to enhance the A1056 Sandy Lane had previously been awarded a Certificate of Compliance by the Considerate Constructor Scheme.

But following a further inspection, it has received a Performance Beyond Compliance certificate.

The A1056 Sandy Lane Improvement Scheme earned improved ratings in four of five categories – caring about appearance; respecting the community; protecting the environment; securing everyone’s safety; and valuing the workforce – and was rated in each of them as either very good or excellent.

In their report, inspectors said: “It was pleasing to see that substantial improvements have been made across all sections of the code.”

Capita Partnership Director Richard Carmichael said: “This is well-deserved recognition for those delivering the improvement works at Sandy Lane.

“Our team continues to work hard to minimise the impact of works on residents, businesses and commuters.

“And while some disruption is unavoidable we make every effort to keep people informed of what’s happening and the possible effect on their journeys.”

As part of the work, Sandy Lane will be closed from 8pm to 6am until Friday from the A1056/B1318 junction to the west as far as the A189 Weetslade roundabout to the east

The Sandy Lane/B1318 junction will remain open to traffic.

The improvement project, which is scheduled for completion later this month, aims to reduce congestion and improve journey times, enhance access to Sandy Lane Industrial Estate and support the growth of Indigo Park.

It includes:

• Replacing the A1056 Sandy Lane/B1318 Roundabout with a signalised T-junction.

• Providing two eastbound lanes from the A1056 Sandy Lane/B1318 junction to the Vehicle & Operator Services Agency (VOSA) Testing Station.

• Installing traffic signals at the junction to Sandy Lane Industrial Estate and widening the A1056 Sandy Lane at this location to accommodate turning traffic.

• Creating a new signalised junction for access to Indigo Park.

• Installing a Pegasus crossing point (a pedestrian crossing that is also suitable for horse riders) on Old Sandy Lane and providing improved facilities for cyclists.