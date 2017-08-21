New president for Tynemouth Inner Wheel

There’s a new leader at the helm of a North Tyneside women’s group.

Kath Eyre has been appointed president of the Inner Wheel Club of Tynemouth.

The chain of office was presented by outgoing president Sue Hart, who spoke of the fantastic year she had enjoyed, with so much money being raised for the North Tyneside Disability Forum.

She wished Kath a wonderful year.

The hand-over ceremony took place at Whitley Bay Golf Club.