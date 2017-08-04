New restaurant launch is hot stuff

Have your say

The launch of a new restaurant turned out to be a rather hot and spicy occasion.

And despite the Mexican Dia de Los Muertos – Day of the Dead – theme, the party at Loca in South Parade, Whitley Bay, turned out to be a lively affair.

Loca is next to the fully refurbished and renamed 32-bedroom boutique Hotel 52.

North East property business All Saints Living, one of the High Street Group of companies, is behind the venture.

Hotel and restaurant manager Steve Walsh said: “The venue and the food were well received by the guests who thoroughly enjoyed the colourful Latino entertainment.

“I think people will really appreciate the chance to enjoy something which is not really available in the area right now.”