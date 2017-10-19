New scheme to control dogs is to be rolled out

A new scheme to reduce dog fouling and public drinking will be rolled out across North Tyneside on Friday.

Public space protection orders (PSPOs) will be introduced to deal with activities deemed a nuisance in certain parts of the borough, as part of a crackdown on environmental crime by North Tyneside Council.

The new policy was approved by the council’s cabinet following a consultation which received significant public support.

The orders make it an offence for a dog to be allowed into a play area, on to specific beaches during the summer months, or let off the lead in designated places such as cemeteries.

St Mary’s Lighthouse will also be covered to ensure that dogs are kept on leads at all times and do not disturb the island’s wildlife.

Dogs must also be put on a lead in any public space within the borough when instructed to do so by an authorised officer.

Enforceable by council officers and the police, any breach may be dealt with through a verbal warning or a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 and a court fine of up to £1,000 for failure to pay.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “The introduction of PSPOs will allow the council to deal more robustly with activity that has a detrimental effect on our public spaces.

“We know that dealing strongly with environmental crimes is a top priority for our residents.

“We recognise that the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and pick up after their pets, but these are issues that we must continue to tackle head-on to ensure that North Tyneside remains a great place to live, work and visit.”

Full information on the new rules and maps showing the designated areas visit my.northtyneside.gov.uk/pspo