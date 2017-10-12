New sea defences are targeted by vandals

Vandals have been condemned after leaving their mark on new sea defences.

Construction staff working to improve sea defences at the Central Lower Promenade in Whitley Bay noticed graffiti had been left on part of the sea wall.

Graffiti vandals had sprayed red paint on the newly-built structure last Thursday night.

But within hours of the graffiti being spotted, staff from North Tyneside Council had removed the marks.

A spokesperson from North Tyneside Council said: “Our team on site noticed the graffiti, which had happened overnight, first on Friday morning and immediately alerted their colleagues to come and clean it off.

“It is disappointing to see mindless acts of vandalism such as this, especially when it affects a major scheme that is improving the town and the seafront for everyone.

“We will be working with the police and sending them photos of these tags to help us identify those responsible. We would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police on 101.”

Work is currently taking place to strengthen the ageing sea defences.

The project involves building a new rear wall and reinforcing the existing sea wall on the lower section, which will protect homes, businesses and the surrounding area.

It is part of a wider programme of improvements along the promenade at Whitley Bay, helping open up the space to pedestrians.