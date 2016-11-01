New sensory garden to be opened

A new garden for the community is set to be officially opened this weekend.

Officials at North Tyneside Disability Forum have spent the last few months creating and working on their new accessible/sensory garden.

And following all of their hard work, a special ceremony is taking place on Friday to officially unveil the new attraction at the Shiremoor Centre, in Earsdon Road, Shiremoor.

The event will start at noon. There will be a light lunch and information sharing session about forthcoming activities at the Forum – including line dancing, festive dates, music and moving, staying safe and looking after yourself.

Attendees will then make their way to the garden and hear first hand from a volunteer, take part in planting and help bless the gardn, which received £8,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative. Everyone is welcome to attend.