New sports initiative aims to be on the ball

A community sports programme to encourage pupils to get more active has been launched.

Pupils from St Stephen’s RC Primary School, in Longbenton, were joined by Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez, Newcastle Eagles’ Fab Flournoy and Sunderland’s Duncan Watmore.

They were part of the launch of Tesco Bank Junior Players, which encourages primary school pupils to take part in football and basketball sessions led by Newcastle United Foundation, Foundation of Light and Newcastle Eagles Community Foundation.

The three clubs’ Community Foundations, in partnership with Tesco Bank and Tesco Underwriting, have combined to develop a unique sports programme that will give young people in the region the opportunity to not only take part in physical activity, but to receive expert tuition from highly qualified coaches.

Iain Harnett, Tesco Bank managing director, operations, said: “We are thrilled to expand our community programme into the North East of England with this fantastic programme.”

Kate Bradley, head of Newcastle United Foundation, said: “We’re thrilled to have Tesco Bank’s support to share the coaching expertise of the Foundation staff across the region to help inspire more young people to get involved in grassroots sport.

“We’re really proud to be part of this pioneering partnership that sees the three Foundation’s work together for the first time.”

“We know that through this initiative we can encourage even more young people to get involved in sport.”

Samantha Blake, Newcastle Eagles Community Foundation, said: “We are excited that Tesco Bank have invested in our young people’s sporting future.

“The support will provide more than 15,000 young people a new sporting experience. The Eagles Community Foundation look forward to building a new partnership with Tesco bank whilst delivering alongside Foundation of Light and Newcastle United Foundation.”

Newcastle United Foundation Ambassador Ayoze Perez added: “A good coach is really important and it’s great that Tesco Bank is supporting the Foundation so their coaches can work with even more people!”