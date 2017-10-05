New support hub to help the vulnerable in North Tyneside

A new safeguarding hub has been launched in North Tyneside to coordinate support and protection services for children and vulnerable adults.

The multi-agency hub will be led by North Tyneside Council in partnership with Northumbria Police, health services and Harbour, a domestic-abuse charity. Schools and probation services will also involved.

The hub, which will be based at North Tyneside Council’s head office, brings together professionals in one team to deal with issues quickly and effectively.

The professionals involved in safeguarding cases are currently based in a number of different locations, which can affect the speed of responding to a potential issue. The hub model aims to improve information sharing between the partners so that safeguarding concerns can be identified earlier and managed more efficiently.

Coun Ian Grayson, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The hub model gives us a great opportunity to bring together the professionals who support vulnerable adults and children under one roof.

“It will provide a quick and efficient response to safeguarding concerns to ensure our most vulnerable residents are cared for and protected.”

Jane Abbott, lead for safeguarding at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The issues and challenges safeguarding poses go far beyond the work of any single organisation. This new integrated approach will allow us make sure that all vulnerable residents in North Tyneside have the best possible protection.”

The new hub model will not affect how residents access services, but it will change the way safeguarding cases are handled by the professionals involved. The hub will begin working from North Tyneside Council’s head office in later September.