New venture helping children publish their own books

An author is using her storytelling skills to inspire a new generation of budding authors.

Ingrid Hall has launched Scatterbrains to help children and adults self-publish their own creative story ideas into printed books.

The new business has been devised to help children understand how stories make the journey from a simple idea to printed books and engage them in the creative process and fun of literacy.

Ingrid, 45, of Wallsend, said: “The idea for Scatterbrains was something that came through discussions with parents and other authors about the lack of group-focused ideas and storytelling workshops in the local area for people to attend.

“It’s never been easier to make yourself heard as an author but getting the right story structure, illustrations and focus to create something can be difficult for anyone working on their own.

“I’ve always valued the comments and support of other people when it comes to my own work and I wanted to bring my own passion for the written word to help children make sense of the creative potential in their own stories.”

Attendees at the workshops or parties are guided through the process of creating a story with trained team members.

The stories are inspired and developed by the Scatterbrains team as part of the fun session using fancy dress, illustrations, creative play and props, culminating in the birthday boy or girl having the final book published via Amazon.

The personalised book is then available to purchase with a percentage of the profits going to CHUF, the Children’s Heart Unit Fund.

Ingrid said: “Self-publishing has become a real phenomenon in the publishing world over the past five years.

“A number of highly successful authors now put their manuscripts and stories into the public arena without the need for agents or publishing houses.

“There is nothing quite like seeing your stories in print and Scatterbrains aims to do just that – help children or adults get their stories in print through our fun parties or educational workshops.”

Scatterbrains currently has two team members delivering sessions throughout the region in a range of formats to suit the age and ability level of participants.

Ingrid offers the workshops at community classes and children’s activity centres in the local area with a longer-term plan to expand into after-school settings in partnership with schools.

Ingrid added: “The feedback from attendees has been so positive that we have looked at how we can scale up our plans to develop the Scatterbrains format and bring it to new audiences.

“We already have our parties and workshops for children up and running and are looking at different settings to deliver them.

“To date we have also received enquiries from a number of care homes and sheltered accommodation centres looking at how Scatterbrains workshops for adults could add to the existing activity programme for residents so this is another opportunity we are developing.

“It’s been a very positive start to the business so far with early bookings strong and referrals coming quickly.”

For further information on Scatterbrains parties and children’s event, contact 0191 731 6704 or visit www.scatterbrainsparties4kids.co.uk