New vets opens after £100k investment

A new veterinary surgery has opened in Whitley Bay following a £100,000 investment in an empty shop.

Westway Veterinary Group has converted a former newsagents in Claremont Road into a modern 1,079sq ft surgery with two consulting rooms, reception, dispensary and waiting room.

The new Westway Veterinary Group surgery in Whitley Bay.

The new branch offers veterinary care, including general health checks, microchipping, neutering, dental health and vaccinations.

The Whitley Bay branch – which opened on November 1 – is run by vet Abigail Taylor and has created two nursing and reception posts.

Abigail said: “We have been delighted by the response from owners in the Whitley Bay area, who have been registering their pets as clients.

“We were very busy on our first day with people popping in to make appointments and to register their pets.

“Investing £100,000 was important so that we can provide the best facilities, because clients expect a high standard of expertise and care from their local vets.”

Westway has 21 branches across the north east, from Wideopen to Darlington, and is part of VetPartners Limited – a collaboration of veterinary practices across the UK.

Any pets requiring an operation will have the added advantage of access to Westway’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospital on West Road, Newcastle, which offers 24-hour care and operating theatres.

The opening of the new Whitley Bay branch was overseen by Westway maintenance manager Andrew Greenwell.