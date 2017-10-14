New website showcasing Spanish City plans goes live

A new website has been launched showcasing how the Spanish City will look after its redevelopment.

Kymel Trading, who will oversee the operation of the Grade II-listed building when it re-opens, hopes the new site will help continue people’s love affair with the iconic attraction.

An artist impression of how the interior of the Spanish City Dome would look following its regeneration. Picture by Infinite 3D Ltd.

The hospitality group has lots planned for the building when it launches in spring/summer next year.

Work is continuing on £10million restoration plans for the Dome and associated buildings.

The redevelopment – which has involved North Tyneside Council, Robertson Construction and ADP Architecture – sees historical features brought back to their former glory and a collection of leisure facilities including a fine dining seafood restaurant, event space for weddings, corporate events and parties, a champagne and oyster bar, traditional tearooms, a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, and an ice-cream parlour.

The venue will also be the host of various events with Kymel planning everything from Christmas fairs and local artist showcases to cinema screenings, tea dances and food and drink festivals.

The operators are keen to maintain the vibrant and friendly atmosphere of the past through public events and celebrations.

And Kymel say the launch of the website – www.spanishcity.co.uk – symbolises an important new chapter in the story of the iconic building, further igniting the interest already being shown by the public.

Kyle Mackings, CEO of Kymel said: “The website unveiling marks a huge day for us, we’re excited that we can now begin to share more definitive plans with the public as the work goes on.

“We’ve had a number of enquiries already and the response has been hugely positive but people want to know exactly what’s going on. With that in mind we created spanishcity.co.uk in order to have a clear voice that keeps people in the know.

“There’s a lot of talk about the new Spanish City, the website will be a place that people can come to for facts and exciting news.”